Man's body pulled from Lake Michigan offshore from Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) -- A body was pulled from Lake Michigan offshore from north suburban Wilmette Sunday afternoon.

At 4:13 p.m., the Wilmette fire and police departments at an unspecified point on the lakefront after a boater reported finding a dead body about a mile offshore.

Fire crews and the U.S. Coast Guard pulled the body from water. Investigators believe the body had been in the water for at least a couple of weeks.

The body appears to be that of a man of an unknown race with black hair, standing about 6 feet tall.

Wilmette police do not have any active missing persons investigations. They are working with the Cook County Medical Examiner's office to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmette police at (847) 256-1200.