Mane In Heaven therapy horses kick around football in "Mini Bowl" video

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You've heard of the Puppy Bowl. How about the Mini Horse Bowl?

Miniature therapy horses from Mane In Heaven in Barrington tossed around a football recently in their own version of the Puppy Bowl, ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, when the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet has become a popular alternative to the big game's halftime show.

Mane In Heaven is a non-profit group that uses miniature therapy horses to help people at hospitals, senior centers, and other situations.

The organization recently filmed their horses trotting around in the snow, playing with an oversized inflated football, and shared the video on their YouTube channel.

February 10, 2023

