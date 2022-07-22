Watch CBS News
Man, woman shot and wounded in West Garfield Park

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot and wounded Thursday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 6:44 p.m., the victims were on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of West Monroe Street when they were both shot, police said.

The man, 25, was shot in the triceps and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, while the woman was shot in the foot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Both were reported in good condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Four detectives are investigating.

