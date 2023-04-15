Man, woman arrested after police say they led officers on chase with children in SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were arrested Friday afternoon after police pursued a sport-utility vehicle with five children inside through several DuPage County suburbs.

Elmhurst police said at 2:55 p.m., a beige GMC Acadia SUV entered the western suburb heading north on Route 83, and turned onto St. Charles Road. The SUV was being pursued at the time by Oak Brook and Villa Park police for an unspecified incident that had happened in Oak Brook, police said.

While headed east St. Charles Road, the SUV side-swiped a school bus at Berkley Avenue, police said. The school bus driver was the only one on the bus, and no one was injured.

The GMC then side-swiped a passenger vehicle at St. Charles and Spring roads – another incident in which no one was injured. The GMC then rear-ended a car headed east on St. Charles Road at Argyle Avenue – sending both cars to rest in the parkway, police said.

Officers immediately arrested a man and woman who had been in the GMC, police said. Nearby York High School was placed on lockdown for a short time.

Police said the man and woman who were apprehended, another man, and five children were in the GMC and were taken to hospitals for treatment. Two adults in the GMC hit at St. Charles Road and Argyle Avenue were also taken to hospitals.

St. Charles Road was closed between Spring and York roads until about 4:15 p.m. for an investigation.

The suspects are in Oak Brook police custody, Elmhurst police said.