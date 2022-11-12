Police seek suspect in connection to homicide in Garfield Park in August

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Garfield Park neighborhood in August.

Police said on Aug. 31, the man was in an argument with the victim, in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road around 4:15 p.m., when he produced a handgun and fired several shots – striking the victim.

The suspect is described as a White-Hispanic man between the ages of 20-30 with a large tattoo on his lower right arm and several other tattoos about both arms.

Chicago Police Department

What You Can Do:

• If seen, dial 9-1-1, give your location, direction of travel, if moving, and a quick description (i.e. clothing, facial hair, etc.)

• Never approach the subject.

• Do not endanger yourself, or those you are with, in any way.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 4 Detective Bianchini #21191 at 312-746-8252. Anonymous Tips can be submitted to WWW.CPDTIP.COM.