Man wanted into Chicago homicide slams into school bus following pursuit in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- A man wanted in a homicide in Chicago slammed into a school bus in Milwaukee Wednesday, following a high-speed chase.

Milwaukee Police said around 11:48 a.m., they tried to pull over the 26-year-old suspect – when he instead sped off.

A suspect's vehicle slammed into a school bus at 76th Street and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee's Capitol Heights neighborhood.

The school bus ended up on its side, and several other vehicles were also damaged.

CBS 58 Milwaukee reported two passengers in the suspect's vehicle were injured – including the 26-year-old wanted man, and a 3-year-old child who suffered a head injury.

Also injured were the 71-year-old school bus driver, and a 30-year-old driver of another vehicle damaged in the secondary crash after the school bus was struck, CBS 58 reported.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Information about the Chicago homicide in which the suspect was wanted was not immediately available.