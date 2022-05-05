Man uses emergency exit to slide down wing of plane at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was arrested at O'Hare Airport after sliding down the wing of a plane.
According to Chicago police, a man was on a plane that was approaching a gate, in the first block of West Terminal around 4:30 a.m., when he pulled the emergency exit and walked onto the wing of the plane.
Police said the man then slide down the wing of the plane, onto the airfield.
The man was taken into custody and police said charges are pending.
