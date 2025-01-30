Man unaccounted for after off-road vehicle falls through ice in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin

TWIN LAKES, Wis. (CBS) -- A recovery mission was underway late Thursday after a utility-task vehicle broke through the ice on Elizabeth Lake in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, leaving a man in the water.

The 70-year-old man remained unaccounted for Thursday evening after ending up underwater in Elizabeth Lake. Twin Lakes police Chief Katie Hall said the search for the man had transitioned from a rescue to a recovery — meaning it is not believed the man is alive.

Two others who had been on the off-road vehicle were able to make it out safely, and were evaluated by Twin Lakes Rescue. They decided not to go to the hospital.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was assisting in the search for the 70-year-old man. The department warned that it is not safe to go out on the ice in the area.

This past weekend, two utility-task vehicles, or UTVs, also broke through the ice and sank in Cedar Lake, Indiana. Everyone was able to escape in that instance.

Twin Lakes is located in Kenosha County, Wisconsin just over the Illinois state line. It is named for the two lakes the town surrounds — Elizabeth Lake and Lake Mary.

The search for the man who ended up in the water in Twin Lakes was halted for the night and was set to resume at 7:30 a.m. Friday.