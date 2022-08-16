Watch CBS News
Man threatens to shoot CTA Red Line passenger for refusing to give cigarette

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man tried to punch another man who wouldn't give him a cigarette on a CTA Red Line train at Howard. 

According to police, a 34-year-old male victim was approached by another man who was armed with a handgun. The offender demanded a cigarette and when the victim refused, there was a physical confrontation. 

The victim's friend tried to stop the offender by jumping on his back. The offender then pulled out a gun and threated to shoot. 

The victims were able to escape. The victim's friend said it's terrifying. 

"They don't care who you are, they will rob you no matter who you are," Hailey Schilling said. "We need to get more police on that platform and on that train."

No injuries were reported. 

Police do not have anyone in custody for the incident.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 6:31 AM

