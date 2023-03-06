Man threatens to kidnap teen girls in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a man who threatened to kidnap two teens in Rogers Park.

A 14 and 15-year-old girl were walking on Clark Street near Pratt last Monday after 4 p.m.when a man approached them. He told them they looked sexy and he wanted to hire them.

When they told him their ages, he said "next time I see you - I'm going to take you."

He then tried to block their path, but they got away.

The girls told police the man had crooked teeth, a high pitched voice and was pushing a shopping cart.