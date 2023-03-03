Man charged with threatening, striking teenage girl on CTA train platform in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is arrested and charged with hitting a 16-year-old girl on a CTA platform in the Loop last month.

Lijah Graham, 45, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a transit passenger, and one felony count of being a violent offender.

He was identified as the person who, on Feb. 21, threatened the girl and struck her in the arm while on the train platform, in the 0-100 block of West Van Buren Street.

Police say Graham is a violent offender against youth and is not in compliance with annual registration.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.