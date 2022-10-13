Man struck by vehicle while attempting to cross DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is injured after being struck by a vehicle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night.

Police said a woman, 35, was traveling northbound in her vehicle, in the 2800 Block of North Lake Shore Drive, when a man, 37, ran across multiple lanes before being struck by the vehicle.

The driver attempted to abruptly stop but was unable to avoid striking the man, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition with injuries to the face.

Further investigation revealed that the male possibly exited a ride-share service and attempted to cross Lake Shore Drive.

No citations were issued.