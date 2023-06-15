Search on for man who stole electric tricycle in North Aurora

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in North Aurora are asking the public to help find a missing trike – and the man who stole it.

The $3,000 electric recumbent tricycle was taken from the 100 block of South Lincolnway in downtown North Aurora around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the trike belongs to a local resident who has limited mobility and needs it to get around.

The trike is described as a black electric Eco Delta SX, valued at nearly $3,000.

The suspect is described as a male white, possibly Hispanic, in his late 20's to early 30's. Police said the suspect is tall and slender, with a tattoo on his left forearm.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a hat, and a black backpack. He arrived at the scene walking a blue mountain bike with a flat tire, and he left it behind after stealing the trike, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 897-8705. To leave an anonymous tip, call the same number and choose option 2.