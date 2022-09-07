Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in a fight early Wednesday evening in Brighton Park.

At 5:02 p.m., two men – one 49 and the other of an unknown age – got into a quarrel near the Advance Auto Parts store at 47th Street and Western Avenue.

The fight turned physical, and the 49-year-old man took out a sharp object and stabbed the other man, police said. The assailant was also injured, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, while the attacker was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County under police guard in good condition, police said.

Charges were pending late Wednesday.