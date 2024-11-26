Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed outside Wendy's on Chicago South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man stabbed at South Side Chicago Wendy's
Man stabbed at South Side Chicago Wendy's 00:14

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed outside a Wendy's in Avalon Park on Chicago's South Side Monday night. 

According to Chicago police, a 24-year-old man was outside a Wendy's, in the 8600 block of Stoney Island Avenue, when he was stabbed in the chest around 7 p.m.

The suspect ran off.   

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. 

CBS News crews spotted police investigating both inside and outside the restaurant overnight. Crime scene tape blocked the Wendy's entrance.   

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the suspect. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.