Man stabbed outside Wendy's on Chicago South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed outside a Wendy's in Avalon Park on Chicago's South Side Monday night.

According to Chicago police, a 24-year-old man was outside a Wendy's, in the 8600 block of Stoney Island Avenue, when he was stabbed in the chest around 7 p.m.

The suspect ran off.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

CBS News crews spotted police investigating both inside and outside the restaurant overnight. Crime scene tape blocked the Wendy's entrance.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the suspect.