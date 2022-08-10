Watch CBS News
Man stabbed on CTA Red Line platform at Fullerton Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on the CTA Red Line platform at Fullerton Avenue. 

Police said the 37-year-old victim got into an argument with a woman while riding the train southbound. After they both got off the train, the woman stabbed the man twice in the neck with a sharp object. 

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. 

Police are investigating. 

August 10, 2022

