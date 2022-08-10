Man stabbed on CTA Red Line platform at Fullerton Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on the CTA Red Line platform at Fullerton Avenue.
Police said the 37-year-old victim got into an argument with a woman while riding the train southbound. After they both got off the train, the woman stabbed the man twice in the neck with a sharp object.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.
Police are investigating.
