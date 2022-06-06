Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville.

It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street.

According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room.

The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym.

No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker.

The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said.

He was armed with an unidentified weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations.