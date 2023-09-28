Watch CBS News
Man stabbed in back during Chicago armed robbery

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed during an armed robbery in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. 

Around 9 p.m., the victim was walking down the street near 104th and Indiana when two men approached. The offender had a knife and a gun and demanded his wallet. 

When the victim tried to run away, one of the offenders stabbed him in the back. 

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. 

First published on September 28, 2023 / 6:52 AM

