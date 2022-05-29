Watch CBS News
Man stabbed during fight inside hotel in The Loop; offender in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being stabbed inside a hotel hallway in the Loop early Sunday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m., a man was involved in a fight with another man on the fifth floor at the hotel located on the 100 block of West Randolph.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and was transported to a Northwestern Hospital in an unknown condition, according to police. 

The offender was taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

First published on May 29, 2022 / 7:25 AM

