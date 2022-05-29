Man stabbed during fight inside hotel in The Loop; offender in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being stabbed inside a hotel hallway in the Loop early Sunday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m., a man was involved in a fight with another man on the fifth floor at the hotel located on the 100 block of West Randolph.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and was transported to a Northwestern Hospital in an unknown condition, according to police.

The offender was taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.

Area Three detectives are investigating.