Man stabbed during fight inside hotel in The Loop; offender in custody
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being stabbed inside a hotel hallway in the Loop early Sunday morning.
Police said around 1 a.m., a man was involved in a fight with another man on the fifth floor at the hotel located on the 100 block of West Randolph.
The victim was stabbed multiple times and was transported to a Northwestern Hospital in an unknown condition, according to police.
The offender was taken into custody.
No further information was immediately available.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
