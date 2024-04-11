Watch CBS News
Man stabbed in fight in Chicago Loop

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed during a fight in the heart of downtown Chicago Thursday evening.

At 7:38 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in a physical fight with another man on the sidewalk near State and Madison streets, police said.

The victim left the scene to find he had a laceration to his abdomen.

The victim found his own way to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington
First published on April 11, 2024 / 9:28 PM CDT

