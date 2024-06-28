Man stabbed during home invasion on Chicago's North Side, suspect taken into custody

Man stabbed during home invasion on Chicago's North Side, suspect taken into custody

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed during a home invasion in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was inside the home, on Clifton Avenue near Armitage Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when a man entered the house and stabbed him multiple times.

The suspect ran off, but police later arrested him.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

Police said charges are pending against the suspect.