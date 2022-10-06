Man stabbed during argument with woman on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is stabbed on the CTA Blue Line platform at the Kedzie-Homan station Thursday morning.

Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect.

The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say.

The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.