Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed during argument with woman on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station

/ CBS Chicago

Man stabbed during argument on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line platform
Man stabbed during argument on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line platform 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is stabbed on the CTA Blue Line platform at the Kedzie-Homan station Thursday morning.

Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect.

The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say.

The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 7:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.