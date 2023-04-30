Watch CBS News
Man stabbed in Chicago Loop Target; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is injured and one is in police custody after a stabbing at a Target in Chicago's Loop Sunday morning. 

Chicago Police say officers responded to a person with a knife around 9:13 a.m. and found a 25-year-old man who had a laceration to the arm. 

The man told police he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspected shoplifter then pulled a knife from his waistband and swung it at the victim before fleeing on foot. 

Police quickly located the suspect and arrested him. 

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. 

Charges are pending and Area Three detectives are investigating. 

April 30, 2023

