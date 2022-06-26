Watch CBS News
Man stabbed by unknown offender during argument in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed during an argument in Lake view early Sunday morning.

Police said around 2:22 a.m., the man was in an argument with an unknown offender who pulled a knife and attacked him, in the 3300 block of North Halsted Street.

The victim suffered two puncture wounds to the left shoulder and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

The offender fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

