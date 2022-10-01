Man stabbed during argument on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is stabbed during an argument on the city's Near North Side Friday evening.
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
Police say a 45-year-old man was in an argument with a suspect on the street who used a cutting instrument and struck the victim.
The victim was taken to Rush Hospital with a cut to the lip in good condition.
No one is in custody and no further information was immediately available.
