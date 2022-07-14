Man shot at after spotting his stolen vehicle, crashes into it on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot at while chasing his stolen vehicle and rear-ending it on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night.

The victim was driving in a vehicle, in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 8:50 p.m. when he observed what appeared to be a white Honda HRV that was stolen from him, police said.

The victim began to follow the vehicle and an unidentified offender inside the stolen vehicle fired multiple shots in his direction.

The two vehicles merged onto the 55 southbound where the victim rear-ended the stolen vehicle on the exit ramp to Damen -- causing both vehicles to come to a stop.

Three unidentified male offenders exit the stolen vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim sustained minor abrasions to the arms and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.