Chicago police searching for man who sexually abused woman, spit coffee in her face on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who sexually abused a woman in the West Garfield Park neighborhood earlier this month.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on March 14, in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road.

Police said the victim was approached by the suspect, who then sexually abused her and then spit coffee in her face.

He was last seen walking southbound on Pulaski, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 40 and 50 years of age with a medium complexion and facial hair.

He was wearing a navy blue Cubs jacket with "Wrigleyville" on the back, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white stripe on the side, white gym shoes, and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Four Detective Division at 312-746-8251.