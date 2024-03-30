Watch CBS News
Chicago police seeking man in battery, attempted robbery on CTA Purple Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who struck and attempted to rob a passenger on a CTA Purple Line train this month.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on March 21 in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspect, police say, approached and punched the victim and attempted to take their bag.

The offender was described as an African American man between 30 to 40 years old, standing between 5-feet-10 to 6 feet tall, weighing 160 to 190 pounds.  

The offender was last seen wearing a dark coat with a tan fur collar, tan or brown pants, red gym shoes, and a pink backpack.

purple-line-attempted-robbery.jpg
Chicago Police Department

Police are reminding the public to always be aware of their surroundings, dial 911 to report any suspicious activity, and never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.

