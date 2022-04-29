Man shot, wounded in car in broad daylight in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight in Albany Park Thursday afternoon.

At 12:36 p.m., the 24-year-old man was in his car in the 4700 block of North Whipple Street when four people pulled up in a black four-door sedan and began shooting at him.

The victim as struck once in the right arm. He was taken to Swedish Hospital, where he was stabilized.

No one was in custody Thursday night. Area Five detectives are investigating.