Man shot, wounded during suspected road rage incident in Oak Lawn

<strong>OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS)</strong> -- A man was shot and wounded in a suspected road rage incident in Oak Lawn Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., an Oak Lawn police sergeant was in the area of 107th Street and Cicero Avenue when he heard two gunshots, police said.

A man in his 40s was found in a parking lot of a local business in the 10700 block of Cicero Avenue, bleeding severely from two gunshot wounds, police said.

The sergeant and another officer performed lifesaving measures on the man, who was then rushed to an area hospital.

The victim was brought into surgery and his condition was unknown late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another Oak Lawn police unit and officers from surrounding jurisdictions tried to stop the shooters car, but it sped off and ran red lights, police said.

Oak Lawn police are actively looking for a Black male about 30 years old, standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, and was driving a white 2017-2019 Chevrolet Tahoe that was last seen headed south on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) at 147th Street.

Police believe the shooting was motivated by road rage, but this has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Lawn police detectives at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708 )613-8477.