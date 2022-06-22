Man shot, wounded at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot and wounded at the North Avenue Beach.

The shooting happened at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday at the beach near Castaways Bar & Grill.

Police said a man was shot by another man who was taken into custody by officers soon afterward.

The Fire Department reported one man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition.

The suspect was taken to Area Three police headquarters and a gun was recovered, police said.