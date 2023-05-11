Chicago shooting: Man shot to death while outside in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of East 38th Place around 6:35 a.m.

Chicago police said the victim was standing outside when a red sedan approached, and an unknown man exited the car and fired shots.

The gunman then returned to the vehicle and fled eastbound.

The victim was shot in the neck and chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.

Area One detectives are investigating.