Man dies after being shot to death in alley on Far South Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot on the city's Far South Side Saturday night.

Police said around 7:11 p.m., a 32-year-old man was in the alley, in the 0-100 block of W. 105th Street, when he was shot in the chest and face by an unknown suspect.

The victim, later identified as Paul Christman by the Medical Examiner's Office, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 6:27 AM

