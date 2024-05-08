Man shot, wounded on street in Evanston, Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A gunman was on the run Wednesday evening after being shot in Evanston.

Police were called at 4:50 p.m. for the shooting in the area of Ashland Avenue and Foster Street, on the west side of Evanston. Ashland Avenue in Evanston is a different street from the Chicago thoroughfare of the same name, located more than a mile farther west.

Police found a 20-year-old man who had been shot and wounded at the scene. He was transported to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A car riddled with bullet holes was spotted at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.