Man shot, seriously injured on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously injured after being shot in Albany Park Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg by someone in a gold SUV in the 4900 block of North Elston Avenue around 11 p.m.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

A gun with an extended clip was found in an auto shop parking lot along with more than a dozen shell casings and evidence markers.

No one has been arrested.