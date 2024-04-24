Watch CBS News
Man shot, seriously injured on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously injured after being shot in Albany Park Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg by someone in a gold SUV in the 4900 block of North Elston Avenue around 11 p.m.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition. 

A  gun with an extended clip was found in an auto shop parking lot along with more than a dozen shell casings and evidence markers.

No one has been arrested.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 5:08 AM CDT

