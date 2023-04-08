Watch CBS News
Man shot on street in West Englewood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded Friday evening outside a McDonald's in West Englewood.

At 7:05 p.m., the 31-year-old man was on the street near the fast-food restaurant at 64th Street and Ashland Avenue when someone shot him in the buttocks, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

April 7, 2023 / 7:54 PM

