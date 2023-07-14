Suspect arrested after shooting man leaving CTA Western Orange Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after shooting another man at a CTA Orange Line station Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight, in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue.

Police say a gunman approached and shot the 36-year-old victim who was leaving the station.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The gunman fled the scene and was observed entering a vehicle. That vehicle was curbed by CPD officers within moments.

He was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

Area detectives are investigating.