Man shot, killed during quarrel in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed during the midday hours Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 11:40 a.m., the 43-year-old man got into a quarrel with the shooter, and the shooter pulled out a gun and shot him, police said.

The victim was wounded in the left armpit and left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 3:59 PM

