Man shot, killed on riding mower in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- The search was on Monday night for the gunman who shot and killed a man who was mowing his lawn in North Chicago.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Jackson Street in the Lake County city.

Police said the 49-year-old victim was on a riding mower when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

The man died at an area hospital a short time later.