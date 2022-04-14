Man Shot, killed in gym parking lot in West Dundee

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a gym in far northwest suburban West Dundee.

West Dundee Mayor Chris Nelson said in a statement that around 5:30 p.m., officers were called for shots fired in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness, at 400 N. 8th St. in West Dundee. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, Nelson wrote.

Nelson wrote that the community at large is not believed to be in danger. The mayor said he visited the scene Wednesday night, and the Major Crimes Assistance Team is responding.

The investigation continued late Wednesday, and further details were not immediately available.