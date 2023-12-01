Man shot, killed by police in Chicago's northwest suburbs

Video shows scene of police shooting in Chicago's northwest suburbs

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police shot and killed a man in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village late Friday afternoon.

At 4:27 p.m., Elk Grove Village police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Fern Drive, near Ridge Avenue, for a report of a man with a knife, according to Elk Grove Village police Deputy Chief Christopher Torres.

Multiple officers were on the scene when the man walked out of a house with knife in hand, according to Torres. He confronted officers away from the home in a nearby yard, Torres said.

During the confrontation, police shot the man. Initial reports said police shot him four times.

The man was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Torres said.

Three officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Elk Grove Village police late Friday were conducting a criminal investigation. The Major Case Assistance Team – a regional task force – was also investigating, Torres said.

Torres said there was no danger to the public.