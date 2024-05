Man shot during argument outside bar on Chicago's Northwest Side

Man shot during argument outside bar on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Belmont Cragin.

Police said a 46-year-old man got into an argument with another man on the sidewalk who fired shots. This took place in the 5600 block of West Grand Avenue, outside Chill's Bar and Grill.

The victim is in the hospital but is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police are searching for the shooter. No arrests have been made.