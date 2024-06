CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was during an argument in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood Friday morning.

Police responded to the 200 block of East Grand Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. where a 50-year-old man got into an argument with another person who fired shots.

The victim was shot int he shoulder, and he was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

No arrests have been made.