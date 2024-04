CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot during an argument at the 95th Street CTA Red Line station Wednesday night.

According to police, the 24-year-old victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another man on the mezzanine level of CTA station, when shots were fired.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he is listed in critical to fair condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police are investigating.