Man shot by someone sitting inside his own car on Chicago's South Side

Man shot by someone sitting inside his own car on Chicago's South Side

Man shot by someone sitting inside his own car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) —A man was shot by someone from inside of his own car.

Chicago police said the 33-year-old went to open his car door, in the 400 block of East 89th Street just before 4 a.m., when he saw two people sitting inside. That's when one of them shot the victim in the hand.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital and his expected to recover from his physical injuries.

No arrests have been made.