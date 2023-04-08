Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after man shot by police in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Police shoot and critically wounded a suspect while responding to a domestic incident in Joliet

Around 4:45 this morning, police answered a call about a domestic disturbance near an apartment building, in the 900 block of Lois Place.

Police say when they got there, they saw a man actively firing a gun.

Officers fired back - hitting the suspect. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Medical assistance was immediately rendered to the suspect following the shooting. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. 

The Officers were also transported to a local hospital in accordance with department policy.

Joliet police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.  

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was notified and is conducting an investigation.   

First published on April 8, 2023 / 10:21 AM

