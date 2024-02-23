Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed inside Subway restaurant on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed inside a Subway restaurant in Chatham Thursday night. 

Chicago police said the victim was shot in the head by another man in a shopping center in the 100 block of West 79th Street around 11:40 p.m. 

The victim and the suspect did not work at the Subway. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are searching for the shooter. 

First published on February 23, 2024 / 5:41 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

