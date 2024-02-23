Man shot and killed inside Subway restaurant on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed inside a Subway restaurant in Chatham Thursday night.
Chicago police said the victim was shot in the head by another man in a shopping center in the 100 block of West 79th Street around 11:40 p.m.
The victim and the suspect did not work at the Subway.
No arrests have been made.
Police are searching for the shooter.
