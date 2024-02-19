Man shoots, kills dog that breaks from owner's leash on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man shot and killed a dog after the animal broke free from an owner's leash in the Albany Park neighborhood Monday evening.
At 6:50 p.m., a 41-year-old man in a wheelchair was with his dog, heading north on Pulaski Road near Montrose Avenue. A 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk when the dog broke from the owner's leash and approached the younger man, police said.
The 33-year-old man took out a gun and shot the dog, police said.
The dog's remains were taken to a nearby veterinarian, police said.
The dog was reportedly muzzled.
The man who shot the dog, a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card and Concealed Carry License holder, was not charged or cited.
