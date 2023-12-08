Charges pending after man sexually assaults teen boy at Chicago Loop convenience store
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody for sexually assaulting a teenage boy inside a convenience store in Chicago Loop Thursday night.
Police responded to a call for service and spoke with the victim, a 15-year-old boy, who told them the man approached him and began to physically grab him.
The victim ran from the scene, and the offender was placed into custody by arriving officers.
Charges are pending.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
