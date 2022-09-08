Man seriously injured after crashing into horse on Route 47 in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A man is in serious condition after crashing into a horse on Route 47 Thursday morning.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was driving south near the intersection of Rohrsen road around 12:40 a.m. when they discovered a dead horse in the roadway.

The deputy then located a Dodge Ramm pickup truck off the roadway near the horse. It appears that the vehicle struck the horse and then left the roadway after the impact, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge, a 39-year-old man from Hampshire, was transported by helicopter to Lutheran General Hospital with serious injuries.

The owner of the horse told deputies they felt the horse was suffering from a medical issue and had broken out of the stable prior to the crash.

The Kane County Drone Team, Pingree Grove Fire/EMS, Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Kane County Office of Emergency Management, and LifeNet assisted Kane County Sheriff's Office with the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no tickets have been issued.